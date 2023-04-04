Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
04.04.2023 18:28:49

EQS-DD: Dermapharm Holding SE: Benjamin Dreibholz, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.04.2023 / 18:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Benjamin
Last name(s): Dreibholz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Christof
Last name(s): Dreibholz
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dermapharm Holding SE

b) LEI
5299009F0KNZINQQQK37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
37.44 EUR 449.28 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
37.44 EUR 449.28 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE
Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de



 
