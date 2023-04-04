|
04.04.2023 18:28:49
EQS-DD: Dermapharm Holding SE: Benjamin Dreibholz, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
04.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dermapharm Holding SE
|Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|Internet:
|ir.dermapharm.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
82361 04.04.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dermapharm Holding SEmehr Nachrichten
|
18:28
|EQS-DD: Dermapharm Holding SE: Benjamin Dreibholz, buy (EQS Group)
|
18:28
|EQS-DD: Dermapharm Holding SE: Benjamin Dreibholz, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
18:23
|EQS-DD: Dermapharm Holding SE: Katharina Dreibholz, buy (EQS Group)
|
18:23
|EQS-DD: Dermapharm Holding SE: Katharina Dreibholz, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
03.04.23
|EQS-DD: Dermapharm Holding SE: Christof Dreibholz, buy (EQS Group)
|
03.04.23
|EQS-DD: Dermapharm Holding SE: Christof Dreibholz, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
28.03.23
|EQS-News: Dermapharm Holding SE: Dermapharm Holding SE erzielt 2022 erstmals Milliardenumsatz und setzt Wachstumskurs fort (EQS Group)
|
28.03.23
|EQS-News: Dermapharm Holding SE: Dermapharm Holding SE surpasses one billion in revenue for first time in 2022 and maintains growth trajectory (EQS Group)