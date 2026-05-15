Dermapharm Aktie

Dermapharm für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2GS5D / ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8

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15.05.2026 14:00:50

EQS-DD: Dermapharm Holding SE: Themis Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.05.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Themis Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Wilhelm
Last name(s): Beier
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dermapharm Holding SE

b) LEI
5299009F0KNZINQQQK37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
46.83 EUR 17,795,400.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
46.8300 EUR 17,795,400.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE
Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




104888  15.05.2026 CET/CEST





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