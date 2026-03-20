Deutsche Bank Aktie

Deutsche Bank für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 514000 / ISIN: DE0005140008

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20.03.2026 11:01:27

EQS-DD: Deutsche Bank AG: Bernd Leukert, Actual delivery of shares on 17 March 2026 resulting from compensation components granted in the years 2020, 2022 and 2023 that have become irrevocable on ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.03.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Bernd
Last name(s): Leukert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Bank AG

b) LEI
7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005140008

b) Nature of the transaction
Actual delivery of shares on 17 March 2026 resulting from compensation components granted in the years 2020, 2022 and 2023 that have become irrevocable on 1 March 2026.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
27.2993 EUR 43,548.66 EUR
27.2993 EUR 351,397.95 EUR
27.2993 EUR 951,755.15 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
27.2993 EUR 1,346,701.7600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103756  20.03.2026 CET/CEST





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