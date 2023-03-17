17.03.2023 16:31:20

EQS-DD: Deutsche Bank AG: Fabrizio Campelli, Delivery of shares resulting from compensation components granted in 2018, 2019, and 2020.




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.03.2023 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Fabrizio
Last name(s): Campelli

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Bank AG

b) LEI
7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005140008

b) Nature of the transaction


Delivery of shares resulting from compensation components granted in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)














Price(s) Volume(s)
11.4843 EUR 40619.97 EUR
11.6186 EUR 193635.59 EUR
11.4843 EUR 17513.56 EUR
11.6186 EUR 85280.52 EUR
11.4843 EUR 8934.79 EUR
11.6186 EUR 70617.85 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
11.5968 EUR 416602.28 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


17.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




81571  17.03.2023 CET/CEST



