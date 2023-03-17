EQS-DD: Deutsche Bank AG: Fabrizio Campelli, Delivery of shares resulting from compensation components granted in 2018, 2019, and 2020.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.03.2023 / 16:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Fabrizio Last name(s): Campelli





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Bank AG

b) LEI

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005140008





b) Nature of the transaction

Delivery of shares resulting from compensation components granted in 2018, 2019, and 2020.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



11.4843 EUR 40619.97 EUR



11.6186 EUR 193635.59 EUR



11.4843 EUR 17513.56 EUR



11.6186 EUR 85280.52 EUR



11.4843 EUR 8934.79 EUR



11.6186 EUR 70617.85 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



11.5968 EUR 416602.28 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

14/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





