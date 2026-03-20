EQS-DD: Deutsche Bank AG: Gerlinde Siebert, Tatsächliche Lieferung von Aktien am 17. März 2026 aus in den Jahren 2023, 2024 und 2025 gewährten variablen Vergütungskomponenten, die am 1. März ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.03.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Gerlinde Last name(s): Siebert

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Bank AG

b) LEI

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005140008

b) Nature of the transaction

Tatsächliche Lieferung von Aktien am 17. März 2026 aus in den Jahren 2023, 2024 und 2025 gewährten variablen Vergütungskomponenten, die am 1. März 2026 unverfallbar geworden sind.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 27.2993 EUR 4,928.34 EUR 27.2993 EUR 35,178.70 EUR 27.2993 EUR 8,403.82 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 27.2993 EUR 48,510.86 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

17/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

20.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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