EQS-DD: Deutsche Bank AG: Juergen Toegel, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.02.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Juergen Last name(s): Toegel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Bank AG

b) LEI

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005140008

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 31.545 EUR 23,658.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 31.545 EUR 23,658.75 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

09/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

