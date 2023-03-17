EQS-DD: Deutsche Bank AG: Olivier Vigneron, Delivery of shares resulting from compensation components granted in 2022.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.03.2023 / 16:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Olivier Last name(s): Vigneron





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Bank AG

b) LEI

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005140008





b) Nature of the transaction

Delivery of shares resulting from compensation components granted in 2022.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



11.6186 EUR 253761.84 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



11.6186 EUR 253761.8400 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

14/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





