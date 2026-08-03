Deutsche Bank Aktie

Deutsche Bank für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 514000 / ISIN: DE0005140008

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03.08.2026 18:00:57

EQS-DD: Deutsche Bank AG: Prof. Sigmar Gabriel, Share purchase executed on 30 July 2026 pursuant to an order placed on 05 May 2026.




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.08.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof.
First name: Sigmar
Last name(s): Gabriel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Bank AG

b) LEI
7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005140008

b) Nature of the transaction
Share purchase executed on 30 July 2026 pursuant to an order placed on 05 May 2026.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
31.32 EUR 20,044.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
31.32 EUR 20,044.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


03.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com
LEI Code: 7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86



 
End of News EQS News Service




106208  03.08.2026 CET/CEST





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