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Deutsche Beteiligungs Aktie

Deutsche Beteiligungs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1TNUT / ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7

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16.03.2026 10:01:23

EQS-DD: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Jannick Hunecke, Acquisition (in fulfilment of an service contract-based investment obligation)




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.03.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jannick
Last name(s): Hunecke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

b) LEI
529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition (in fulfilment of an service contract-based investment obligation)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
24.80 EUR 24,800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
24.8000 EUR 24,800.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


16.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Untermainanlage 1
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




103694  16.03.2026 CET/CEST





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