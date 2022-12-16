Ihre Meinung zählt: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!-w-
16.12.2022 16:20:51

EQS-DD: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: TJ Capital Fund SICAV-RAIF, Discretionary order for the acquisition of up to 35,000 shares in the period from 15 December 2022 to 31 December 2022




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.12.2022 / 16:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: TJ Capital Fund SICAV-RAIF

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Tom
Last name(s): Alzin
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

b) LEI
529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7

b) Nature of the transaction


Discretionary order for the acquisition of up to 35,000 shares in the period from 15 December 2022 to 31 December 2022

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
15/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Börsenstrasse 1
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de



 
