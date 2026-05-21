EQS-DD: Deutsche Börse AG: Christian Peter Kromann, Disposal of shares for the settlement of taxes in connection with the allocation of shares from a share-based compensation program of SimCorp ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.05.2026 / 14:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Christian Peter Last name(s): Kromann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Börse AG

b) LEI

529900G3SW56SHYNPR95

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005810055

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal of shares for the settlement of taxes in connection with the allocation of shares from a share-based compensation program of SimCorp A/S (subsidiary of Deutsche Börse AG) in relation to his former role as CEO of this subsidiary.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 259.584712 EUR 1,035,738.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 259.584712 EUR 1,035,738.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

21/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

21.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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