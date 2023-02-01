01.02.2023 16:58:48

EQS-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Hans-Peter Kneip, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.02.2023 / 16:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Hans-Peter
Last name(s): Kneip

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche EuroShop AG

b) LEI
529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007480204

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
21.50 EUR 4300.00 EUR
21.50 EUR 4300.00 EUR
21.50 EUR 107.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
21.50 EUR 8707.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


01.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG
Heegbarg 36
22391 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




80735  01.02.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1549259&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Euroshop AGmehr Nachrichten