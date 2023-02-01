EQS-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Hans-Peter Kneip, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.02.2023 / 17:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Hans-Peter Last name(s): Kneip





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche EuroShop AG

b) LEI

529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007480204





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



21.34 EUR 4268.00 EUR



21.50 EUR 70950.00 EUR



21.50 EUR 21500.00 EUR



21.50 EUR 25778.50 EUR



21.50 EUR 43000.00 EUR



21.50 EUR 15910.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



21.496208 EUR 181406.50 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

31/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT





