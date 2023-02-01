01.02.2023 17:02:52

EQS-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Hans-Peter Kneip, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.02.2023 / 17:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Hans-Peter
Last name(s): Kneip

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche EuroShop AG

b) LEI
529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007480204

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)














Price(s) Volume(s)
21.34 EUR 4268.00 EUR
21.50 EUR 70950.00 EUR
21.50 EUR 21500.00 EUR
21.50 EUR 25778.50 EUR
21.50 EUR 43000.00 EUR
21.50 EUR 15910.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
21.496208 EUR 181406.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


01.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG
Heegbarg 36
22391 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




80739  01.02.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1549307&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Euroshop AGmehr Nachrichten