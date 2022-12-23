23.12.2022 10:30:53

EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Hampshire Foundation, Inc., Hampshire Foundation, Inc. has been transferred 3,491 shares from Westbourne Investments LP. Mr Cournoyer is a director of Hampshire ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.12.2022 / 10:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Hampshire Foundation, Inc.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Nicholas Norman
Last name(s): Cournoyer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900QXC6TDASMCSU89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

b) Nature of the transaction


Hampshire Foundation, Inc. has been transferred 3,491 shares from Westbourne Investments LP. Mr Cournoyer is a director of Hampshire Foundation, Inc. and a beneficiary of Westbourne Investments LP.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
20/12/2022; UTC5

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


23.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Straße 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




80103  23.12.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1520163&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Konsum REIT-AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Konsum REIT-AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG 7,62 -2,56% Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX sund DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt Aktienmarkt treten im Freitagshandel auf der Stelle. In Fernost geht es am Freitag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen