|
10.01.2023 13:30:54
EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Midgard Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
10.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|August-Bebel-Straße 68
|14482 Potsdam
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-konsum.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
80381 10.01.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Konsum REIT-AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11.01.23
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Christian Hellmuth, buy (EQS Group)
|
11.01.23
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Christian Hellmuth, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
10.01.23
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Midgard Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
10.01.23
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Midgard Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
09.01.23
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Midgard Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
09.01.23
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Midgard Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
06.01.23
|EQS-News: Potsdam tax office casts doubt on REIT status - DKR will appeal all legal remedies (EQS Group)
|
06.01.23
|EQS-News: Finanzverwaltung Potsdam zieht REIT-Status in Zweifel DKR wird alle Rechtsmittel einlegen (EQS Group)