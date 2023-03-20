20.03.2023 15:45:48

EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Alpha Invest GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.03.2023 / 15:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Obotritia Alpha Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
In the initial notification dated 17 March 2023, the acquisition and the pledge of shares were published together in one notification.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900QXC6TDASMCSU89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.80 EUR 1078833.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.8000 EUR 1078833.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


20.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Straße 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




81833  20.03.2023 CET/CEST



