|
27.03.2023 16:50:54
EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Alpha Invest GmbH, Pledge of 69,314 shares
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
27.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|August-Bebel-Straße 68
|14482 Potsdam
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-konsum.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
82003 27.03.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Konsum REIT-AGmehr Nachrichten
|
16:55
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, sell (EQS Group)
|
16:55
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
16:50
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Alpha Invest GmbH, Pledge of 69,314 shares (EQS Group)
|
16:50
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Alpha Invest GmbH, Verpfändung von 69.314 Aktien (EQS Group)
|
16:45
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Alpha Invest GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
16:45
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Alpha Invest GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
16:40
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, sell (EQS Group)
|
16:40
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, Verkauf (EQS Group)