06.04.2023 15:34:46

EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, Acquisition of convertible bonds of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG 1.35% 15/25




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.04.2023 / 15:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Obotritia Capital KGaA

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900QXC6TDASMCSU89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A14J1K1

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of convertible bonds of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG 1.35% 15/25

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
188.00 EUR 5828000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
188.0000 EUR 5828000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


06.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Straße 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




82397  06.04.2023 CET/CEST



