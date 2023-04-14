|
14.04.2023 15:40:49
EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, sell
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
14.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|August-Bebel-Straße 68
|14482 Potsdam
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-konsum.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
82505 14.04.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Konsum REIT-AGmehr Nachrichten
|
14.04.23
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, sell (EQS Group)
|
14.04.23
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
14.04.23
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Delta Invest GmbH, Pledge of 55,072 shares (EQS Group)
|
14.04.23
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Delta Invest GmbH, Verpfändung von 55.072 Aktien (EQS Group)
|
14.04.23
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Delta Invest GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
14.04.23
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Delta Invest GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
14.04.23
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, Pledge of convertible bonds with a nominal value of 300,000 EUR. (EQS Group)
|
14.04.23
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, Verpfändung von Wandelanleihen im Nominalwert von 300.000 EUR. (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Deutsche Konsum REIT-AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|7,46
|-1,84%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen vorm Wochenende fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Freitagshandel Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenschluss zu.