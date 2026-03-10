Lufthansa Aktie

10.03.2026 12:41:31

EQS-DD: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Dr. Till Streichert, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.03.2026 / 12:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Till
Last name(s): Streichert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Lufthansa AG

b) LEI
529900PH63HYJ86ASW55 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008232125

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.7460 EUR 250,513.39 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.7460 EUR 250,513.39 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange
MIC: TGAT


10.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations



 
End of News EQS News Service




103584  10.03.2026 CET/CEST





