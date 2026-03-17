pbb Aktie
WKN: 801900 / ISIN: DE0008019001
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17.03.2026 16:49:14
EQS-DD: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Barkha Mehmedagic, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
17.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
|Parkring 28
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.pfandbriefbank.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103730 17.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu pbb AG (Deutsche Pfandbriefbank)
|
16:49
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Barkha Mehmedagic, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
16:49
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Barkha Mehmedagic, buy (EQS Group)
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15:59
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12:27
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07:05
|EQS-PVR: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX gibt letztendlich nach (finanzen.at)
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16.03.26
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX notiert am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
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16.03.26
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: So entwickelt sich der SDAX am Mittag (finanzen.at)