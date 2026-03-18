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WKN: 801900 / ISIN: DE0008019001

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18.03.2026 08:29:12

EQS-DD: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Kay Wolf, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.03.2026 / 08:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Kay
Last name(s): Wolf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

b) LEI
DZZ47B9A52ZJ6LT6VV95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008019001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.822 EUR 28,220.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.8220 EUR 28,220.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Deutsche Börse Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


18.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Parkring 28
85748 Garching
Germany
Internet: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103734  18.03.2026 CET/CEST





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