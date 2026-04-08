DHL Group Aktie
WKN: 555200 / ISIN: DE0005552004
|
08.04.2026 17:14:13
EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Hendrik Venter, Entitlement to a transfer of 92.3661 shares without additional payment in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching ...
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
08.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104320 08.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|08.04.26
|DHL Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|02.04.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.03.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.26
|DHL Group Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.04.26
|DHL Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|02.04.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.03.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.26
|DHL Group Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.04.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.03.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.26
|DHL Group Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.03.26
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.11.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|06.11.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|13.10.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|22.09.25
|DHL Group Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|05.08.25
|DHL Group Sell
|UBS AG
|08.04.26
|DHL Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|23.03.26
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.03.26
|DHL Group Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.03.26
|DHL Group Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|05.03.26
|DHL Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|48,57
|1,38%