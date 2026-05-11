DHL Group Aktie
WKN: 555200 / ISIN: DE0005552004
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11.05.2026 16:39:11
EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Jörg von Dosky, Purchase of 132.026 shares as an automatic reinvestment of dividends in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching plan).
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
11.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104744 11.05.2026 CET/CEST
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