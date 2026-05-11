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DHL Group Aktie

DHL Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 555200 / ISIN: DE0005552004

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11.05.2026 16:39:11

EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Jörg von Dosky, Purchase of 132.026 shares as an automatic reinvestment of dividends in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching plan).




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.05.2026 / 16:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jörg
Last name(s): von Dosky

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI
8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 132.026 shares as an automatic reinvestment of dividends in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching plan).
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
46.834283 EUR 6,183.3430 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
46.834283 EUR 6,183.3430 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


11.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104744  11.05.2026 CET/CEST





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