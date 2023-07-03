03.07.2023 12:34:09

EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Nikola Hagleitner, Entitlement to a transfer of 1,889.622 shares without additional payment in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.07.2023 / 12:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Nikola
Last name(s): Hagleitner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI
8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction




Entitlement to a transfer of 1,889.622 shares without additional payment in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching scheme).
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/07/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


03.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




84383  03.07.2023 CET/CEST



