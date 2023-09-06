06.09.2023 17:26:03

EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Nikola Hagleitner, Sale of 2,322 shares for the settlement of tax and levy liabilities in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (performance ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.09.2023 / 17:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Nikola
Last name(s): Hagleitner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI
8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction




Sale of 2,322 shares for the settlement of tax and levy liabilities in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (performance share plan).
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
41.8533 EUR 97183.4299 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
41.8533 EUR 97183.4299 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


06.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




85683  06.09.2023 CET/CEST



