EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Pablo Ciano, Sale of 647,3524 shares for the settlement of taxes and levy liabilities in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching ...

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.07.2023 / 16:11 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Pablo
Last name(s): Ciano

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI
8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction




Sale of 647,3524 shares for the settlement of taxes and levy liabilities in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching scheme).
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
44.9241 EUR 29081.7518 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
44.9241 EUR 29081.7518 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/07/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: UBS
MIC: UBSI


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com



 
