EQS-DD: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Jan-Philipp Weitz, Acceptance and allocation of 25,000 stock options. Details of the Stock Option Plan 2022 can be found in the invitation to the Annual General ...

23.11.2022 14:30:53

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.11.2022 / 14:30 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

First name: Jan-Philipp
Last name(s): Weitz

2. Reason for the notification

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

529900NNSQCX28FWBW79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Options on shares of Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN DE000A0XYG76) under the Stock Option Plan 2022.

Acceptance and allocation of 25,000 stock options. Details of the Stock Option Plan 2022 can be found in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2022 published in the Federal Gazette on May 18, 2022.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

22/11/2022; UTC+1

Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.rohstoff.de



 
