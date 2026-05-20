Deutsche Telekom Aktie

Deutsche Telekom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 555750 / ISIN: DE0005557508

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20.05.2026 16:30:52

EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Dr. Christian P. Illek, Purchase of shares to satisfy obligations from Deutsche Telekom AG’s Share Matching Plan for Board of Management members.




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.05.2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Christian P.
Last name(s): Illek

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares to satisfy obligations from Deutsche Telekom AG’s Share Matching Plan for Board of Management members.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
29.145802 EUR 624,973.43 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
29.145802 EUR 624,973.43 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: xetra
MIC: XETR


20.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105036  20.05.2026 CET/CEST





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