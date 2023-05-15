15.05.2023 19:00:50

EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Dr. Christian Peter Illek, Purchase of shares to satisfy obligations from Deutsche Telekom AGs Share Matching Plan for Board of Management members.




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.05.2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Christian Peter
Last name(s): Illek

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of shares to satisfy obligations from Deutsche Telekom AGs Share Matching Plan for Board of Management members.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
21.597416 EUR 449982.16 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
21.597416 EUR 449982.16 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: xetra
MIC: XETR


15.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




83205  15.05.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1633341&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

