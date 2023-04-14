14.04.2023 21:00:51

EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Dr. Reinhard Ploss, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.04.2023 / 21:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Reinhard
Last name(s): Ploss

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
22.3292 EUR 97422.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
22.3292 EUR 97422.30 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com



 
