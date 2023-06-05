EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, buy

05.06.2023 23:45:53

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Thorsten
Last name(s): Langheim

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
Description: Purchase of 100,000 call options on shares in Deutsche Telekom AG with an end date on Dec.15, 2027 in the form of so-called knock-out options with a knock-out threshold and a strike price of EUR 25.00

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.13 EUR 13000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.13 EUR 13000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com



 
