16.11.2022 16:00:56

EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, Purchase of 7,500 call options on shares in Deutsche Telekom AG without an end date in the form of so-called knock-out options with a knock-out ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.11.2022 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Thorsten
Last name(s): Langheim

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
ISIN: DE000SQ13L36

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of 7,500 call options on shares in Deutsche Telekom AG without an end date in the form of so-called knock-out options with a knock-out threshold and a strike price of EUR 17.47.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.98 EUR 14850.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.98 EUR 14850.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


16.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




79379  16.11.2022 CET/CEST



