Deutsche Telekom Aktie
WKN: 555750 / ISIN: DE0005557508
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20.05.2026 16:30:45
EQS-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, Purchase of shares to satisfy obligations from Deutsche Telekom AG’s Share Matching Plan for Board of Management members.
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
20.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.telekom.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105038 20.05.2026 CET/CEST
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