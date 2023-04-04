Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
04.04.2023 12:42:51

EQS-DD: DEUTZ AG: Dr. Sebastian C. Schulte, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.04.2023 / 12:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Sebastian C.
Last name(s): Schulte

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DEUTZ AG

b) LEI
5299005DETTV58V2PP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006305006

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
5.92 EUR 6216.00 EUR
5.92 EUR 65.12 EUR
5.92 EUR 6216.00 EUR
5.92 EUR 6216.00 EUR
5.92 EUR 147046.88 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.9200 EUR 165760.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com



 
