EQS-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Dr. Karsten Paetzmann, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.07.2023 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Karsten
Last name(s): Paetzmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

b) LEI
391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.62 EUR 69235.32 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.62 EUR 69235.32 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/07/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE
MIC: XGRM


Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de



 
