Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.04.2023 15:49:50

EQS-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Haron Holding S.A., buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.04.2023 / 15:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Haron Holding S.A.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Pesarini
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

b) LEI
391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
7.70 EUR 1409.10 EUR
7.74 EUR 13630.14 EUR
7.80 EUR 241878.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.80 EUR 256917.24 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


20.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




82675  20.04.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1613223&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DFV Deutsche Familienversicherungmehr Nachrichten