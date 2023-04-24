24.04.2023 09:31:11

EQS-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Haron Holding S.A., buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.04.2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Haron Holding S.A.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Pesarini
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

b) LEI
391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
7.78 EUR 7585.50 EUR
7.80 EUR 582558.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.80 EUR 590144.10 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


24.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




82703  24.04.2023 CET/CEST



