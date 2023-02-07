07.02.2023 23:29:40

EQS-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Mr. Jonathan B. Leiken, Receipt of 8,371 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration upon expiration of a restricted period under a ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.02.2023 / 23:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mr.
First name: Jonathan B.
Last name(s): Leiken

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction


Receipt of 8,371 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration upon expiration of a restricted period under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporateds 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on February 5, 2021; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Leiken with respect to the receipt of the common shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/02/2023; UTC5

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


07.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80851  07.02.2023 CET/CEST



