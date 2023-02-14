14.02.2023 22:58:52

EQS-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Mr. Octavio Marquez, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.02.2023 / 22:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mr.
First name: Octavio
Last name(s): Marquez

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: President and CEO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.92 USD 20440.00 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.92 USD 20440.00 USD

e) Date of the transaction
14/02/2023; UTC5

f) Place of the transaction




Name: NYSE
MIC: XNYS


14.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80941  14.02.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1559907&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Diebold Nixdorf Inc.mehr Nachrichten