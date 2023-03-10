10.03.2023 22:07:41

EQS-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Mr. Octavio Marquez, Disposal of 19,372 common shares on behalf of Mr. Marquez to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.03.2023 / 22:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mr.
First name: Octavio
Last name(s): Marquez

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Chairman, President and CEO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction




Disposal of 19,372 common shares on behalf of Mr. Marquez to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required to be withheld by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in connection with the receipt of common shares under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporateds 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on March 8, 2022; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Marquez with respect to the disposal of the common shares.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
3.21 USD 62184.12 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.21 USD 62184.12 USD

e) Date of the transaction
08/03/2023; UTC5

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


10.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




81487  10.03.2023 CET/CEST



