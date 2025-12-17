EQS-DD: Diok One AG: Rock-Estate GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.12.2025 / 14:33 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Rock-Estate GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Christoph Last name(s): Krieger Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diok One AG

b) LEI

8945004AFK39BLI0S128

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005900674

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.001 EUR 1,475.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.001 EUR 1,475.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

17/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

