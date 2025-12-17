Con Value Aktie

EQS-DD: Diok One AG: Rock-Estate GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.12.2025 / 14:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Rock-Estate GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Krieger
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diok One AG

b) LEI
8945004AFK39BLI0S128 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005900674

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.001 EUR 1,475.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.001 EUR 1,475.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Diok One AG
Kleingedankstr. 11a
50677 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.diok-one.de



 
