Douglas Aktie
WKN DE: BEAU1Y / ISIN: DE000BEAU1Y4
|
06.01.2026 07:03:08
EQS-DD: Douglas AG: Lobelia Lux S.à r.l., buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
06.01.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Douglas AG
|Luise-Rainer-Strasse 7-11
|40235 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
102742 06.01.2026 CET/CEST
