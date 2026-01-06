Douglas Aktie

EQS-DD: Douglas AG: Lobelia Lux S.à r.l., buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.01.2026 / 07:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Lobelia Lux S.à r.l.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Henning
Last name(s): Kreke
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Douglas AG

b) LEI
529900RLJJSL6ZU4P947 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BEAU1Y4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.003445 EUR 160,005.92 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.003445 EUR 160,005.92 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETA
MIC: XETR


06.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News













Language: English
Company: Douglas AG
Luise-Rainer-Strasse 7-11
40235 Düsseldorf
Germany



 
End of News EQS News Service




102742  06.01.2026 CET/CEST





