EQS-DD: Douglas AG: Lobelia Lux S.à r.l., buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.02.2026 / 08:42 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Lobelia Lux S.à r.l.

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Henning Last name(s): Kreke Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Douglas AG

b) LEI

529900RLJJSL6ZU4P947

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000BEAU1Y4

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 11.332832 EUR 113,328.32 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 11.332832 EUR 113,328.32 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

19/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

