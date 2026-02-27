Douglas Aktie

Douglas für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: BEAU1Y / ISIN: DE000BEAU1Y4

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.02.2026 08:17:05

EQS-DD: Douglas AG: Lobelia Lux S.à r.l., buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.02.2026 / 08:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Lobelia Lux S.à r.l.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Henning
Last name(s): Kreke
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Douglas AG

b) LEI
529900RLJJSL6ZU4P947 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BEAU1Y4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
11.68 EUR 9,717.76 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
11.68 EUR 9,717.76 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


27.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News













Language: English
Company: Douglas AG
Luise-Rainer-Strasse 7-11
40235 Düsseldorf
Germany



 
End of News EQS News Service




103434  27.02.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Douglas AG

mehr Nachrichten