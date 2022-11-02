02.11.2022 17:55:08

EQS-DD: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG: Andreas Haffner, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.11.2022 / 17:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Haffner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Place of Transaction incorrect

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG

b) LEI
529900EWEX125AULXI58 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PAG9113

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
97.84 EUR 97840.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
97.8400 EUR 97840.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/10/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGRM


02.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: https://www.porsche.com/international/



 
End of News EQS News Service




79063  02.11.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1477929&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Porsche AG (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft)mehr Nachrichten