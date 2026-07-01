Porsche vz. Aktie
WKN DE: PAG911 / ISIN: DE000PAG9113
|
01.07.2026 18:29:52
EQS-DD: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG: Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
01.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
|Porscheplatz 1
|70435 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.porsche.com/international/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105880 01.07.2026 CET/CEST
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