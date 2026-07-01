Porsche vz. Aktie

Porsche vz. für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: PAG911 / ISIN: DE000PAG9113

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01.07.2026 18:29:52

EQS-DD: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG: Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.07.2026 / 18:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Porsche

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG

b) LEI
529900EWEX125AULXI58 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PAG9113

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
43.90 EUR 43,900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
43.9000 EUR 43,900.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


01.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: https://www.porsche.com/international/



 
End of News EQS News Service




105880  01.07.2026 CET/CEST





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