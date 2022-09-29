Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.09.2022 15:43:03

EQS-DD: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.09.2022 / 15:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Steiner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG

b) LEI
529900EWEX125AULXI58 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PAG9113

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
82.50 EUR 161287.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
82.5000 EUR 161287.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


29.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
Porscheplatz 1
Stuttgart 70435
Germany
Internet: https://www.porsche.com/international/



 
End of News EQS News Service




78551  29.09.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1453511&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Porsche AG (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft)mehr Nachrichten