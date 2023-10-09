Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.10.2023 17:19:11

EQS-DD: E.ON SE: Dr. Victoria Ossadnik, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.10.2023 / 17:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Victoria
Last name(s): Ossadnik

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
E.ON SE

b) LEI
Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: Publication Confirmation of a Managers' Transactions Notification

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
10.795 EUR 199912.61 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
10.795 EUR 199912.61 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/10/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: E.ON SE
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.eon.com



 
