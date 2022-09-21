Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
21.09.2022 08:39:52

EQS-DD: Einhell Germany AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.09.2022 / 08:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: KA-INVEST GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Kroiss
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI
529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005654933

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)


















Price(s) Volume(s)
126.000 EUR 3402.000 EUR
126.000 EUR 630.000 EUR
126.000 EUR 2646.000 EUR
126.000 EUR 1890.000 EUR
126.000 EUR 3528.000 EUR
126.000 EUR 5796.000 EUR
126.000 EUR 1512.000 EUR
126.000 EUR 5796.000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
126.0000 EUR 25200.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA FFT
MIC: XETR


21.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




78323  21.09.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1446659&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Einhell Germany AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Einhell Germany AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Einhell Germany AG 126,40 0,64% Einhell Germany AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Zinserhöhung durch Fed: ATX und DAX bleiben in der Verlustzone -- Asiens Märkte schließen im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Donnerstag leichter. Die größten Märkten in Fernost beendeten den Donnerstagshandel mit Verlusten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen